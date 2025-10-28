Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,112 Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.99. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

