Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,289 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 264,061 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 526,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 253,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75,184 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,696,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
