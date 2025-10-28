Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,695 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,350,000 after acquiring an additional 519,285 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

In other news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.95. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $214.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

