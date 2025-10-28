SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Increased by Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $367.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.92 and a 200-day moving average of $320.72. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

