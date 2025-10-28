Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,704 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $833.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

