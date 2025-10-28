O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,239.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,488 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

