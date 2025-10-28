Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,666 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,666 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $251.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.71.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

