Clark Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IVV stock opened at $688.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $661.73 and a 200 day moving average of $621.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $688.91.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

