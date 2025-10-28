Clark Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
