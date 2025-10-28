Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

