Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price target (up previously from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.66.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

