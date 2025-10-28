Vision Financial Markets LLC Takes $115,000 Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of BXP by 24.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BXP from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BXP from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Compass Point cut BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $85.00 price objective on BXP in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

BXP Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:BXP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,484.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

