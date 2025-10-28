Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 81,810 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $35,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after acquiring an additional 532,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Welltower Trading Up 2.6%

WELL opened at $182.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

