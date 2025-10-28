Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,413,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 245,739 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $87,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,522,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $443.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

