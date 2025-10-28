May Hill Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.89.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $509.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.56 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

