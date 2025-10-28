GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 277.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.