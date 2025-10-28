Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $427.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

