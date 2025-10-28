What is William Blair’s Forecast for FANG FY2025 Earnings?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $12.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.87. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.67 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $186.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.