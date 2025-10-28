Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 255 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total value of $8,312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $749.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 184.94, a P/E/G ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $422.38 and a 52 week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

