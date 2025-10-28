HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,089 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143,554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $132,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,131,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,343,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,527,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Research raised HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.3%

HDB stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

