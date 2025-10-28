Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $129,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

