Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,265 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after buying an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after buying an additional 760,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.41. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.62.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

