Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 27.7% in the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $4,623,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Target Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.36 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

