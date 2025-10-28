Trust Investment Advisors Invests $221,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE ROK opened at $361.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $364.54.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
