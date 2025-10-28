Trust Investment Advisors Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.