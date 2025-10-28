Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $1.32 Million Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.