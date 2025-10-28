Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,094,000 after purchasing an additional 136,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:IRM opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 760.07 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $129.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,074,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,156. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

