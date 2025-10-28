L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Position Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $291.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

