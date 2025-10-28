Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

