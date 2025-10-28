Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Stock Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,351,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,108,000 after acquiring an additional 280,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,476.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,007 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,230,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,710,000 after acquiring an additional 145,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after buying an additional 349,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. The trade was a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,235,583 shares of company stock worth $79,247,235 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

