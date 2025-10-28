Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.77 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $4,764,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SITE opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

