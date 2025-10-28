Solstein Capital LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 233.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,879,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.