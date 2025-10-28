Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

