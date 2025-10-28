Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $56,244,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,433,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after purchasing an additional 788,255 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,163,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,432,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

