Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 1.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,907,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

