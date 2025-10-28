Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares $SPXL

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,145,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $228.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day moving average is $174.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

