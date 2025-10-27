Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,788 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,377,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.