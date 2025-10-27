Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Decreased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,162 shares of company stock valued at $43,642,652 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

