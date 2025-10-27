Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,764 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $369,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $573.72 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.36.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

