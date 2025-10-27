Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $228.75 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.18 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

