GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Shares of MA opened at $573.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

