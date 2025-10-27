The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.5% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $386.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.