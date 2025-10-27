Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 709 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $307.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.07. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $310.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

