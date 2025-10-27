Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 12,761 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $527.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.76. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $294.68 and a 52-week high of $535.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

