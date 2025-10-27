AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,994 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $57,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

KO stock opened at $69.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

