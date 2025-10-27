Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Holdings Decreased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 8.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $184.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

