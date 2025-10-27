Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 60,503 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $109,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $184.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.