Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $653,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

