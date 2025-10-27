AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 327,565 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $211,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:TSM opened at $295.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

