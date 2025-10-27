377,457 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after buying an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $184.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

